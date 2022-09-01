Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $34.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,874.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $74,593 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 1.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,410,000 after buying an additional 115,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,285,000 after buying an additional 180,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after purchasing an additional 853,211 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,361,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,361,000 after purchasing an additional 288,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 31.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.