Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $34.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLBGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,874.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $74,593 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,410,000 after buying an additional 115,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,285,000 after buying an additional 180,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after purchasing an additional 853,211 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,361,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,361,000 after purchasing an additional 288,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of COLB stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 31.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

