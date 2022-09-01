Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 699,427 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,747,000 after acquiring an additional 45,752 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 37,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 160.9% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 14,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.6% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 58,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $36.19 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $159.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

