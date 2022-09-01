Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Short Interest Update

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 989,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.9 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after purchasing an additional 967,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 121.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 655,225 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 683.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after buying an additional 633,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

