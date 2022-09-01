Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,887 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up about 0.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.10% of Crown Castle worth $79,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown Castle Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,064. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

