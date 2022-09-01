Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 122,641 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.1% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Tower were worth $113,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $255.93. 41,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

