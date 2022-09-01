Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,370 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $35,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $215,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $230,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 97.5% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.16. 86,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,649,389. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

