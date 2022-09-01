Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 544.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after buying an additional 190,503 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $45,762,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,663,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $171.95. 166,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,228. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

