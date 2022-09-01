Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,983 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $24,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,308,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $323,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.1% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 52,559 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 46,755 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.5 %

MCD stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $255.97. 44,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,884. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

