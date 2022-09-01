Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $26.88 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 941,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,608 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.13% of PPL worth $26,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,059.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of PPL by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 68,070 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of PPL by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 29.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

PPL Stock Performance

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,516. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.15. 53,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,920,858. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 91.84%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

