Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $41.96 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,780 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $41,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.56. 17,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.87. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $101.57.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

