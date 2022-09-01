Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $55.57 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,579 shares during the period. Targa Resources accounts for about 0.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.32% of Targa Resources worth $55,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 148,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 37,048 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4,238.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 799,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 781,186 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Targa Resources stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,215. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 159.09%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

