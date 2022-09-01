Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,115 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded down $9.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $364.35. 76,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,392. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $399.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $170.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.