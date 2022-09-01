Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,123,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,977 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 0.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $70,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,890,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after purchasing an additional 59,934 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 57,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.65. 107,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,744,043. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.