Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.00. 123,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,773,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.27 and its 200-day moving average is $136.39. The company has a market capitalization of $370.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.