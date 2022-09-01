Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) and Park National (NYSE:PRK) Financial Survey

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) and Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bancorp and Park National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bancorp 30.14% 15.94% 1.25% Park National 30.91% 12.97% 1.43%

Dividends

Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Park National pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Park National has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Park National 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Community Bancorp and Park National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Park National has a consensus price target of $135.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.40%. Given Park National’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Park National is more favorable than Community Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park National has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Bancorp and Park National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bancorp $41.53 million 2.44 $13.14 million N/A N/A Park National $475.80 million 4.50 $153.95 million $8.87 14.86

Park National has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.8% of Park National shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Park National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Park National beats Community Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides a range of retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It provides various consumer banking products and services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit/credit cards, and night deposit facilities, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking. The company's business banking products and services comprise credit products for various business purposes, including financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, and remote deposit capture. It offers commercial real estate lending products for commercial developers and investors, residential builders and developers, and community development entities, which include credit products to facilitate the purchase of land and/or build structures for business, for investors to develop residential or commercial properties, and for real estate secured financing of existing businesses, as well as financing to startups and other small businesses. The company's residential real estate lending products include fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage and home equity loans; retail credit products include personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans; and municipal and institutional banking products and services for state and local governments, schools, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations comprise deposit accounts, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans, as well as a collateralized secured deposit products. It operates through a main office in Derby; and eleven branch offices in northeastern and central Vermont. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Derby, Vermont.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; consumer loans, such as automobile loans and leases; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing and asset management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 96 financial service offices and a network of 116 automated teller machines in 26 Ohio counties, 1 Kentucky county, 3 North Carolina counties, and 4 South Carolina counties. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

