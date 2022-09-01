Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.27

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.27 and last traded at $53.30, with a volume of 502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,902.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $106,883.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,604.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $29,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,902.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $188,497 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,289,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,851,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,523,000 after acquiring an additional 768,098 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,471,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,312,000 after acquiring an additional 397,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after acquiring an additional 168,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

