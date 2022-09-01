Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Up to $6.56

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.56, but opened at $6.70. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 3,783 shares changing hands.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 27,398 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 237,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 77,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 196,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 137,302 shares in the last quarter. 4.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

