Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 158,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,213,261 shares.The stock last traded at $2.63 and had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SID. TheStreet downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 51,870 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 974,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 256,007 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

