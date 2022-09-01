Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Short Interest Update

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 1.7 %

CMP opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -27.65%.

Insider Activity at Compass Minerals International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Mary L. Frontczak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,227.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mary L. Frontczak bought 1,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.03 per share, for a total transaction of $37,030.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,227.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,056.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after buying an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,536,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,550,000 after acquiring an additional 456,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,729,000 after acquiring an additional 379,107 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMP. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CL King cut their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

