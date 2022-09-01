Compass (NYSE:COMP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.05

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 2810113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on COMP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Compass from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Compass Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass news, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $135,496.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Compass news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $288,049.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 328,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $135,496.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,205 shares of company stock valued at $713,226.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

