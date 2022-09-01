Compound Dai Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.59 Million (CDAI)

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, Compound Dai has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Compound Dai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound Dai has a market cap of $555.44 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound Dai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00132742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00083635 BTC.

About Compound Dai

Compound Dai is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 coins and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 coins. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance.

Compound Dai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates. cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.