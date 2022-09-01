Contrasting DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -5.19% -8.08% -4.60% DLocal 30.01% 33.69% 16.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLocal has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zillow Group and DLocal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $8.15 billion 1.01 -$527.78 million ($2.23) -15.00 DLocal $244.12 million 30.06 $77.88 million $0.32 77.72

DLocal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DLocal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Zillow Group and DLocal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 DLocal 0 2 5 0 2.71

Zillow Group currently has a consensus price target of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.19%. DLocal has a consensus price target of $38.71, suggesting a potential upside of 55.67%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than DLocal.

Summary

DLocal beats Zillow Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

