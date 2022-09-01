Contrasting Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) & Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) and Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Packaging Co. of America and Cryptyde’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Packaging Co. of America $7.73 billion 1.64 $841.10 million $10.81 12.53 Cryptyde N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Packaging Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Cryptyde.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Packaging Co. of America 0 5 2 0 2.29 Cryptyde 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Packaging Co. of America and Cryptyde, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus target price of $158.14, indicating a potential upside of 16.13%. Given Packaging Co. of America’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Packaging Co. of America is more favorable than Cryptyde.

Profitability

This table compares Packaging Co. of America and Cryptyde’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Packaging Co. of America 12.13% 28.76% 13.06% Cryptyde N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Packaging Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Cryptyde shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Packaging Co. of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Packaging Co. of America beats Cryptyde on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. This segment sells its corrugated products through a direct sales and marketing organization, independent brokers, and distribution partners. The Paper segment manufactures and sells commodity and specialty papers, as well as communication papers, including cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers. This segment sells white papers through its sales and marketing organization. Packaging Corporation of America was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

About Cryptyde

Cryptyde, Inc. provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

