Contrasting RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust -15.12% -7.70% -3.14% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 9.75% 8.55% 1.99%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $785.66 million 2.50 -$305.17 million ($1.12) -10.77 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $426.52 million 3.77 $9.12 million $0.39 39.54

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RLJ Lodging Trust. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RLJ Lodging Trust and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 0 0 1 0 3.00

RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus target price of $16.58, indicating a potential upside of 37.51%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.22%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out -3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 205.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

