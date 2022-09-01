Contrasting Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) & Its Competitors

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) is one of 710 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Runway Growth Finance to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million $45.62 million 14.55 Runway Growth Finance Competitors $1.45 billion -$149.35 million 27.80

Runway Growth Finance’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Runway Growth Finance. Runway Growth Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 39.17% 8.50% 6.55% Runway Growth Finance Competitors 18.88% -50.41% 2.47%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Runway Growth Finance and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 0 8 0 3.00 Runway Growth Finance Competitors 109 589 922 18 2.52

Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.28%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 59.04%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Runway Growth Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Runway Growth Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Runway Growth Finance pays out 155.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.3% and pay out 91.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats its competitors on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

