Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 95,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 617,566 shares.The stock last traded at $9.07 and had previously closed at $9.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $984.31 million, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.58 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 36,086.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 609,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 420.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 131,475 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.