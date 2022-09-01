Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $287.44 on Thursday. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $284.01 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.17.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 117.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.22.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

