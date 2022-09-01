Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Short Interest Up 7.6% in August

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on CNM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.
Insider Transactions at Core & Main
In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 14,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $361,474.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 14,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $361,474.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $621,894.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at $879,610.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,773. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Core & Main
Core & Main Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CNM traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,542. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
Further Reading
