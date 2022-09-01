CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total transaction of $157,990.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 444,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,213,915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $80,940.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

On Friday, August 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $166,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total transaction of $321,820.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $165,590.00.

NASDAQ CRVL traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $155.38. The company had a trading volume of 48,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.98 and a 200-day moving average of $158.08. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $213.38.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CorVel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in CorVel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

