Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Holdings Increased by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) by 154.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,743 shares during the period. Cosan comprises 5.1% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of Cosan worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cosan by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Cosan by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Cosan by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cosan from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Cosan Stock Performance

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,449. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. Cosan S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $20.97.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Featured Articles

