Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 760,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Costamare by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Costamare by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 67,020 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 106.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 292,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Costamare by 49.4% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 35,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMRE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Costamare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Costamare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Costamare Stock Performance

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,759. Costamare has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 11.62%.

About Costamare

(Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

