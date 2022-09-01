Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Raised to $10.50 at DA Davidson

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $10.25 to $10.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Coty by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coty by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Coty by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

