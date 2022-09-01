Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,300 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 496,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $334,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,256.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $130,508.83. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,164.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $334,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,256.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,230 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 178,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 253,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 67,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Covenant Logistics Group stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 107,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,813. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Stories

