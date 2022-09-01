Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Update

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Creative Realities news, Director Donald A. Harris acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 407,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,862.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Creative Realities by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Creative Realities by 108.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 59,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Creative Realities Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CREX shares. Taglich Brothers reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 target price for the company.

Shares of CREX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. 36,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.59.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Creative Realities had a net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Creative Realities will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Creative Realities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.