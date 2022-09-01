Credit Suisse Group Cuts Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target to $33.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
EDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 31.73.
Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:EDR opened at 22.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 24.31. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 17.42 and a 12 month high of 35.28.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 72.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,519,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,126 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,519,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,676,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 2,852.0% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,872 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,168,000 after purchasing an additional 943,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.
Endeavor Group Company Profile
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
