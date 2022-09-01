Creightons (LON:CRL) Shares Down 7.9%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.60 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.42). Approximately 205,324 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 125,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.46).

Creightons Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a market cap of £24.51 million and a P/E ratio of 875.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Creightons

(Get Rating)

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in the contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.