CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRH. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,200,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,312,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,068,000 after purchasing an additional 718,228 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CRH by 5.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 268,277 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 258,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 3,374.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 200,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 194,683 shares during the last quarter. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRH traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 614,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,943. CRH has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

