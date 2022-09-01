Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $119,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,754.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,979,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,104,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,378,000 after buying an additional 654,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRNX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 162,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,544. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

