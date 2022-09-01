Critical Contrast: Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) versus Its Peers

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) is one of 27 public companies in the “Blast furnaces & steel mills” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Algoma Steel Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group $3.00 billion $684.27 million 1.46 Algoma Steel Group Competitors $17.04 billion $2.37 billion 3.73

Algoma Steel Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group. Algoma Steel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group 24.16% 83.33% 36.40% Algoma Steel Group Competitors 13.39% 29.82% 15.11%

Dividends

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Algoma Steel Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Algoma Steel Group pays out 3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 9.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Algoma Steel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Algoma Steel Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algoma Steel Group’s peers have a beta of 1.52, meaning that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Algoma Steel Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Algoma Steel Group Competitors 331 1174 1443 36 2.40

Algoma Steel Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies have a potential upside of 33.13%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Algoma Steel Group beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc. produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications. Algoma Steel Group Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada.

