Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Short Interest Down 7.1% in August

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,460,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 12,330,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cronos Group by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Cronos Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1,473.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 232,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 218,022 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Cronos Group stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 26.18, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cronos Group

CRON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC upgraded Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

