Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Short Interest Down 7.1% in August

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,460,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 12,330,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cronos Group by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Cronos Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1,473.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 232,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 218,022 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cronos Group Stock Performance
Cronos Group stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 26.18, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cronos Group (CRON)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.