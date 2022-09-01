Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

CCRN stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $970.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cross Country Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, CEO John Anthony Martins purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 177,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Anthony Martins purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $23,822,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $10,629,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after purchasing an additional 275,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,022,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Featured Articles

