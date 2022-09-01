CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Earnings Results

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD traded down $13.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.51. 134,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.44 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 221.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after buying an additional 72,301 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 9.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.04.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

