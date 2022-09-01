CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.31-1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.223-2.232 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.31-$1.33 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 5.7 %

CRWD stock traded down $10.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.21. 287,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,729. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.01 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $246.04.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

