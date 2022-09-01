Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,371 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $25,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 25.8% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Crown Castle by 20.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Crown Castle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Crown Castle by 38.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $170.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

