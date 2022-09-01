Crypton (CRP) Price Tops $0.68

Crypton (CRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. Crypton has a market cap of $4.66 million and $108,216.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00003372 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypton alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,575.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.05 or 0.07380703 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,080.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,880,487 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypton

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.