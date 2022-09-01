CryptoTycoon (CTT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $26,465.00

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. CryptoTycoon has a market cap of $236,267.04 and $26,465.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00008107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00133726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00033553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085939 BTC.

CryptoTycoon (CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 884,733 coins and its circulating supply is 145,551 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTycoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

