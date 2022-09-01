CryptoZoon Price Down 1% This Week (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $637,738.73 and $1.28 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00439188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00822726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015978 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 738,008,297 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars.

