CryptoZoon Price Down 1% This Week (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $637,738.73 and $1.28 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00439188 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00822726 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015978 BTC.
CryptoZoon Profile
CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 738,008,297 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CryptoZoon Coin Trading
