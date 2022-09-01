CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Up 3%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.47. 38,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,699,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTIC. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $745.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig bought 5,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,235.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig acquired 5,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,235.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $556,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $122,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,446,187 shares of company stock valued at $45,567,572 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,284,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 289,045 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 298,421 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 206,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 125,013 shares during the period.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

