Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,269,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after buying an additional 244,928 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,793,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 26.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,690,000 after buying an additional 139,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

Cummins Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.80. 3,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,441. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

