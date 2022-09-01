Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Shares Down 2.3%

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.40 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 102.40 ($1.24). 839,266 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 565,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.80 ($1.27).

Custodian REIT Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 102.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £451.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Custodian REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Custodian REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Insider Transactions at Custodian REIT

About Custodian REIT

In other news, insider Malcolm Cooper bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £108.80 ($131.46) per share, with a total value of £4,896,000 ($5,915,901.40).

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

